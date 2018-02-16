Larsson practiced Friday for the first time in over two weeks since the passing of his father, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The 25-year-old defenseman returned to Sweden to mourn his father's death, and he hasn't played in a game since Jan. 23, which may have been the last time he skated at all. Therefore, it's unclear if he'll be ready to play Saturday in Arizona or Sunday in Colorado, since the Oilers will likely need to make sure he's fully back in shape.