Oilers' Adam Larsson: Remains sidelined
Larsson (upper body) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Predators.
The fact that Larsson was considered a "game-day decision" for Thursday's contest suggests he's likely closing in on a return to action, but he'll have to wait until Saturday against Minnesota for his next chance to crack the lineup. The Oilers will be happy to have him back once he's cleared to play, as he's averaged a whopping 22:30 of ice time per game this campaign.
