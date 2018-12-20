Larsson suffered an apparent foot injury in Thursday's practice, but he's hoping to be OK for Saturday's home clash with the Lightning, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Specifically, Larsson "stopped a shot on his foot" in the latest session. The rugged defenseman hasn't missed a game all season and there's been nothing to suggest that his availability for the next contest is in serious doubt, but nonetheless, this is a situation worth monitoring.