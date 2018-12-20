Oilers' Adam Larsson: Saturday status uncertain
Larsson suffered an apparent foot injury in Thursday's practice, but he's hoping to be OK for Saturday's home clash with the Lightning, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Specifically, Larsson "stopped a shot on his foot" in the latest session. The rugged defenseman hasn't missed a game all season and there's been nothing to suggest that his availability for the next contest is in serious doubt, but nonetheless, this is a situation worth monitoring.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...