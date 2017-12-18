Larsson (upper body) is scheduled to play Monday against the Sharks according to head coach Todd McLellan.

Barring a major setback, expect Larsson to play against San Jose. The 24-year-old has missed eight games with this injury -- before that he had averaged 22:30 per contest in ice time. His return will really shift the minutes of Edmonton's defense.

