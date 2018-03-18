Larsson scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Panthers.

The goal was Larsson's third of the season and his first since Nov. 26. He also doled out punishment in the contest, finishing with five hits to complement two blocked shots. The Swedish blueliner is a leader among the young defensive corps in Oil Country, yet he can only be relied upon in deep leagues that cater to his bruising style for now.

