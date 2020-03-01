Oilers' Adam Larsson: Sends helper in win
Larsson registered an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
Larsson picked up his first point in seven outings with the helper on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' game-winner in the third period. The Swedish blueliner has six points, 89 hits, 73 blocks, 53 shots on goal and 33 PIM through 43 contests. With a defense-first role, Larsson doesn't contribute much from a fantasy perspective.
