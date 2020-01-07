Larsson produced an assist and four hits in Monday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Larsson helped out on defense partner Oscar Klefbom's opening tally at 7:51 of the first period. The more defensive of that duo, Larsson has only three assists in 23 outings this season. He's added 45 blocked shots, 38 hits, 26 shots on goal and a minus-10 rating.