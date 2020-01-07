Oilers' Adam Larsson: Snags helper in win
Larsson produced an assist and four hits in Monday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Larsson helped out on defense partner Oscar Klefbom's opening tally at 7:51 of the first period. The more defensive of that duo, Larsson has only three assists in 23 outings this season. He's added 45 blocked shots, 38 hits, 26 shots on goal and a minus-10 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.