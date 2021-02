Larsson notched an assist, eight blocked shots and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Larsson's shot attempt in the third period generated a loose puck for Tyler Ennis to send past Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko. The 28-year-old Larsson has gathered five points, 66 blocked shots, 64 hits and 12 PIM through 21 outings. His fantasy value isn't very high in standard formats, but those that count defensive metrics could earn him more interest.