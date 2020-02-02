Larsson has no points in his last six games.

In that span, the Swede has amassed 13 blocked shots and 13 hits with a plus-4 rating. Larsson has just four assists to go with 53 hits and 59 blocks through 30 games this season. He was just one of four Oilers to be held off the scoresheet in their 8-3 win over the Flames on Saturday.