Larsson will miss 6-8 weeks due to a fractured left fibula and has been designated for long-term injured reserve.

At a minimum, based on the short end of Larsson's recovery timeline, the blueliner will miss the next 16 contests, though it could certainly be longer. In 82 games last year, the Swede notched three goals and 17 helpers and likely would have pushed for the 20-point mark again this year. Joel Persson (shoulder) and Evan Bouchard figure to compete for the open spot in the lineup, while Matt Benning will likely slot into the top pairing with Darnell Nurse.