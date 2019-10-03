Oilers' Adam Larsson: Suffers fractured fibula
Larsson will miss 6-8 weeks due to a fractured left fibula and has been designated for long-term injured reserve.
At a minimum, based on the short end of Larsson's recovery timeline, the blueliner will miss the next 16 contests, though it could certainly be longer. In 82 games last year, the Swede notched three goals and 17 helpers and likely would have pushed for the 20-point mark again this year. Joel Persson (shoulder) and Evan Bouchard figure to compete for the open spot in the lineup, while Matt Benning will likely slot into the top pairing with Darnell Nurse.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.