Oilers' Adam Larsson: Tallies assist in OT win
Larsson recorded an assist and fired one shot on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
Larsson isn't necessarily known for his offensive contributions, but he's been solid in the month of November, picking up five helpers in nine contests. The 26-year-old blueliner's next opportunity to mark the score sheet will come Friday against Anaheim.
