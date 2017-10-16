Play

Larsson tallied the Oilers' lone goal in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Ottawa.

It's nice to get one on the board early in the season, but the 24-year-old defender has a career-high of four goals in a single season. It'd be wise not to overestimate what kind of offensive production he can bring to the table.

