Oilers' Adam Larsson: Unavailable due to upper-body ailment
Larsson (upper body) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs.
Eric Gryba took Larsson's place in the lineup for Thursday's clash with Toronto. The severity of Larsson's ailment remains unclear, but the Oilers should release another update on his status prior to Saturday night's game against the Flames.
