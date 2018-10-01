Oilers' Adam Larsson: Unavailable Wednesday
Larsson (back) will not dress for Wednesday's preseason clash with Kolner Haie (DEL).
Larsson is focusing on being ready for Saturday's' Opening Night clash with the Devils in Sweden, rather than taking part in the preseason exhibition versus the DEL club. If Larsson is sidelined for the opener, it could force the club to sign Jason Garrison to a regular contract.
