Oilers' Adam Larsson: Will play Saturday
Larsson (personal) will rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Coyotes, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Larsson returned to the team Saturday following the death of his father, but it was unclear whether or not he would dress after a 12-hour flight. It appears he will do so, slotting in alongside Darnell Nurse on the top pairing.
