Larsson (personal) won't be in the lineup Monday, but will return to action versus the Islanders on Thursday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Larsson attended Monday's game-day skate, per Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network, but is likely dealing with the effects of traveling back and forth from Sweden to attend his father's funeral. Ethan Bear should continue to fill in for Larsson on the blue line against the Coyotes on Monday.