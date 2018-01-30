Oilers' Adam Larsson: Won't play against Colorado
Larsson (personal) will not be available for Thursday's contest against the Avalanche.
There's still been no indication as to what sort of personal issue Larsson is dealing with, but clearly it's serious enough that he will have to sit out for a second game in the span of a week. We will be sure to update the Swedish defenseman's status once we know more, but for now, consider him out indefinitely.
