Larsson (upper body) won't be available for Saturday's matchup with Minnesota, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Larsson will miss an eighth consecutive game Saturday, but there's reason to believe he's nearing a return to the lineup, as he was considered a "game-day decision" for Thursday's clash with the Predators before being officially ruled out of that contest. The 25-year-old blueliner's next opportunity to taste game action will come Monday against San Jose.