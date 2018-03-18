Montoya will tend twine against the Lightning on Sunday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Montoya gets the start because it's the second half of back-to-back matchups on this road trip. Dependability has been an issue all season for Montoya, since he has a brutal .884 save percentage in 11 appearances, but he's mustered a reasonable 4-2-2 record. Given that he's squaring up to the league's top-ranked offense (3.5 goals per game), Montoya shouldn't be picked up for Sunday's eight-game slate.