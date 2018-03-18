Oilers' Al Montoya: Draws Sunday start
Montoya will tend twine against the Lightning on Sunday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Montoya gets the start because it's the second half of back-to-back matchups on this road trip. Dependability has been an issue all season for Montoya, since he has a brutal .884 save percentage in 11 appearances, but he's mustered a reasonable 4-2-2 record. Given that he's squaring up to the league's top-ranked offense (3.5 goals per game), Montoya shouldn't be picked up for Sunday's eight-game slate.
