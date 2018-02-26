Oilers' Al Montoya: Emerges victorious against Ducks
Montoya stopped 41 of 46 shots in Sunday's shootout win over Anaheim.
It certainly wasn't a great showing from Montoya, as the veteran goaltender surrendered two late goals that allowed the Ducks to force overtime. While the 33-year-old made up for it with a great display in overtime and the shootout, Montoya has now given up at least four goals in three straight games and is sporting a .881 save percentage. The Edmonton backup owns a mediocre 4-2-1 record and shouldn't be relied on in most fantasy formats.
