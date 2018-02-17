Montoya was injured in practice Friday, when he took a shot up high, Rob Tychkowski of the Edmonton Journal reports.

While Montoya was reportedly able to skate off on his own, the Oilers ended up recalling Laurent Brossoit from AHL Bakersfield under emergency conditions Saturday in the likely event that he misses the road contest against the Coyotes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories