Oilers' Al Montoya: Feeling effects of getting hit by puck
Montoya was injured in practice Friday, when he took a shot up high, Rob Tychkowski of the Edmonton Journal reports.
While Montoya was reportedly able to skate off on his own, the Oilers ended up recalling Laurent Brossoit from AHL Bakersfield under emergency conditions Saturday in the likely event that Montoya misses the road contest against the Coyotes.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...