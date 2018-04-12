Oilers' Al Montoya: Finishes campaign quietly
Montoya finished the 2017-18 season with a 4-3-2 record in Oil Country.
The first round pick in 2004 (#6 overall) started the season in Montreal but was traded to Edmonton for a conditional fourth-round pick on Jan. 4. As a backup to Cam Talbot, Montoya finished this season with a 4-3-2 record, 3.21 GAA and a .893 save percentage. With one year left remaining on his contract in Oil Country, the American goalie will likely be battling for starts against Laurent Brossoit to start 2018-19.
