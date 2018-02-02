Oilers' Al Montoya: Gives up four in loss
Montoya made 27 saves on 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Thursday.
Cam Talbot couldn't go because he was ill, which meant Montoya was called upon to tend the goal. It was only his eighth game of the season, and his four with the Oilers. The journeyman netminder has a .888 save percentage on the year, which pretty much rules him out for fantasy players.
