Oilers' head coach Todd McLellan is gaining more confidence in Montoya, the Edmonton Sun reports.

Since being acquired via trade on Jan. 4, Montoya has a 1.00 GAA and .956 save percentage for Edmonton and the impressive numbers have not gone unnoticed. "He's been a good fit for our team," said head coach Todd McLellan. "In a backup role, he's been tremendous. He fits the team's personality. He's a lively guy on the bench. He practices hard." With Cam Talbot doubtful (illness) for Thursday's contest against Colorado, Montoya could potentially get the start. The American netminder is worth a speculative add in deep leagues as well as spot-start situations.