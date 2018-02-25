Montoya will get the starting nod in Anaheim on Sunday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

On the second night of back-to-back games for Edmonton, it's no surprise here that Montoya steps in for Cam Talbot. In his last start, the 33-year-old got rocked for five goals on just 29 shots in San Jose on Feb. 10. Anaheim's offense doesn't exactly pose a big threat, but it's hard to feel confident in Montoya right now.