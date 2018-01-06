Oilers' Al Montoya: Lifted from IR by new employer
Montoya (concussion) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
The Oilers gave up a 2018 fourth-round pick to pry Montoya away from the Canadiens on Thursday. Considering that Laurent Brossoit was placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Bakersfield, Montoya -- who's gone 65-47-22 between the Coyotes, islanders, Jets, Panthers and Habs -- is expected to serve as the No. 2 goalie behind Cam Talbot in Edmonton. Unfortunately for his fantasy owners, Talbot is one of the most heavily deployed netminders in the league, so it will be maddening to try and guess when Montoya might get the nod on a week-to-week basis.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...