Montoya (concussion) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.

The Oilers gave up a 2018 fourth-round pick to pry Montoya away from the Canadiens on Thursday. Considering that Laurent Brossoit was placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Bakersfield, Montoya -- who's gone 65-47-22 between the Coyotes, islanders, Jets, Panthers and Habs -- is expected to serve as the No. 2 goalie behind Cam Talbot in Edmonton. Unfortunately for his fantasy owners, Talbot is one of the most heavily deployed netminders in the league, so it will be maddening to try and guess when Montoya might get the nod on a week-to-week basis.