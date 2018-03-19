Montoya turned aside 37 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

The three goals were actually the fewest Montoya has allowed in a start since Jan. 12. With Cam Talbot playing well lately and the Oilers well out of playoff contention, the club has little reason to give its 33-year-old backup goalie much action down the stretch.

