Montoya was pressed into duty in the second period Saturday after starter Cam Talbot was pulled. He made 13 saves and allowed one goal in a 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Montoya had just arrived in trade on Thursday and played for the first time since Nov. 4; he had been out because of a concussion. Given Talbot's inconsistencies, Montoya needs to be ready for more ice time than he would have had in Montreal. Fantasy owners would be wise to handcuff him to Talbot as a precaution.