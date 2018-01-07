Oilers' Al Montoya: Makes debut with new team in relief
Montoya was pressed into duty in the second period Saturday after starter Cam Talbot was pulled. He made 13 saves and allowed one goal in a 5-1 loss to the Stars.
Montoya had just arrived in trade on Thursday and played for the first time since Nov. 4; he had been out because of a concussion. Given Talbot's inconsistencies, Montoya needs to be ready for more ice time than he would have had in Montreal. Fantasy owners would be wise to handcuff him to Talbot as a precaution.
