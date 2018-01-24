Montoya allowed one goal on 12 shots in relief of an ineffective Cam Talbot during Tuesday's 5-0 loss to Buffalo.

Montoya played almost half of this contest but had to face just 12 shots after Talbot was chased off with four goals on 22 shots in less than 32 minutes. Edmonton appears ready to sink or float based on the play of last year's 42-game winner, so Montoya remains unlikely to pick up much action regardless of Talbot's level.