Montoya stopped all 19 shots he faced in relief of Cam Talbot during a 4-2 comeback victory over the Coyotes on Friday night.

Talbot gave up a pair of goals in the first four minutes of the game, and Todd McLellan immediately turned to Montoya. It was just his second appearance with the Oilers, but in those two games, he's turned aside 32 of 33 shots (.970 save percentage). Talbot has severely struggled this month, and with the Oilers nine points out of the final playoff spot, don't be surprised if Montoya begins seeing more playing time. The Oilers are in desperate need of points.