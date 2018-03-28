Montoya (undisclosed) won't dress for Tuesday's game against Columbus.

Montoya will miss a second consecutive game Tuesday, and the Oilers have yet to release any details regarding the specific nature of his injury, or when he might be ready to return to action. Laurent Brossoit will continue to fill in for Montoya until he's given the green light to play.

