Oilers' Al Montoya: Returns to backup role
Montoya (undisclosed) will return from injury and back up Cam Talbot on Thursday against Colorado.
Montoya took an awkward shot up high in practice last weekend and has been out since. The 33-year-old goaltender has made just five appearances since the start of 2018, and that trend will likely continue. He's not worth much in standard fantasy leagues.
