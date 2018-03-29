Montoya (undisclosed) will dress as Cam Talbot's backup for Thursday's game against the Canucks.

The Oilers don't have any back-to-back sets remaining on their schedule, so it's unclear if Montoya will make another start this season, but it's encouraging to see the veteran netminder healthy heading into the offseason. If he doesn't see any more action in 2017-18, Montoya will finish the campaign having compiled a 4-3-2 record while posting a sub-par 3.42 GAA and .889 save percentage in 12 appearances.