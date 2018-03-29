Oilers' Al Montoya: Slated for backup duties
Montoya (undisclosed) will dress as Cam Talbot's backup for Thursday's game against the Canucks.
The Oilers don't have any back-to-back sets remaining on their schedule, so it's unclear if Montoya will make another start this season, but it's encouraging to see the veteran netminder healthy heading into the offseason. If he doesn't see any more action in 2017-18, Montoya will finish the campaign having compiled a 4-3-2 record while posting a sub-par 3.42 GAA and .889 save percentage in 12 appearances.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...