Montoya will defend the net Thursday against the Avalanche, Derek Van Diest of the Edmonton Sun reports.

Montoya received the nod in goal Thursday against the Avalanche with Cam Talbot (illness) unavailable. Laurent Brossoit will dress as his backup, but Montoya certainly hopes the team doesn't need to use him. He's allowed one goal or fewer in each of his last three appearances with the Oilers, though two of them came in relief. Montoya has fared well since joining the Oilers, owning a 1.00 GAA and a .956 save percentage with his new club and he will attempt to stave off shots from a Colorado club that ranks fourth in the league in scoring (3.24 goals per game) this season.