Oilers' Al Montoya: Starting Wednesday
Montoya will be between the pipes for Wednesday's matchup with San Jose.
The former first-round pick will be faced with a difficult opponent in the Sharks, who score an average of 2.88 goals per game and put five past the Red Wings in their last outing. Meanwhile, Montoya has struggled during his brief tenure as an Oiler, posting a 3.15 GAA and .894 save percentage in six outings. That being said, Edmonton's defensive corps will receive a boost Wednesday with Oscar Klefbom (undisclosed) returning to the lineup.
