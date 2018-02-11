Oilers' Al Montoya: Struggles in loss to Sharks
Montoya allowed five goals on 29 shots in Saturday's loss to the Sharks.
Montoya struggled in his last outing against Colorado and he didn't fare much better against San Jose. The 32-year-old falls to 3-2-1 on the season with a .879 save percentage. The Oilers' backup netminder hasn't shown anything this season to indicate he's worthy of a look in fantasy.
