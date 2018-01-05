Oilers' Al Montoya: Traded to Edmonton
The Canadiens traded Montoya to the Oilers in exchange for a conditional 2018 fourth-round pick Thursday.
Montoya hasn't played since Nov. 4 due to a concussion, but he resumed skating Monday, and Edmonton is clearly confident that his health won't prevent him from bolstering their shaky goaltending situation in the near future. The Oilers should release an update on their newly acquired netminder's status once he's able to join his new teammates for practice.
