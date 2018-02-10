Oilers' Al Montoya: Will be put to work at Shark Tank
Montoya will defend the net from the Sharks in San Jose on Saturday.
Montoya seems to be enjoying life in Edmonton based on his 1.98 GAA and .921 save percentage through four appearances with the club following his trade from Montreal last month. The Big Cubano, as he's affectionately called, reportedly will be countered by the Sharks' primary backup netminder, Aaron Dell. Team Teal ranks 14th in the league in home scoring at 3.04 goals per game, which is an average rate stat, but Montoya should expect to see plenty of rubber with the Sharks positioned seventh overall by means of hoisting 34.9 shots per game in their own barn.
