Montoya is unable to go and won't be in the lineup Sunday against the Ducks.

Since this is the Oilers' second game of a back-to-back, the thought heading into Sunday was that Montoya would get the start. Instead, Laurent Brossoit has been called up on an emergency basis and Cam Talbot will be in net again. There was no news given as to why Montoya can't play, but his first chance to return will be Tuesday against the Blue Jackets.