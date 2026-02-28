Regula has completed his conditioning stint with AHL Bakersfield and is back with the Oilers, the team announced Saturday.

Regula has been with Bakersfield since Feb. 18. He has a goal and three points in three outings with the AHL squad as well as three assists across 29 appearances with Edmonton this season. Regula is frequently a healthy scratch with the Oilers, so his stint in the minors was an opportunity for him to get into some games.