Regula logged an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Regula finally earned his first point as an Oiler after being plucked off waivers one year and two days ago. He missed all of 2024-25 with a knee injury and dealt with an undisclosed injury in October, so his acclimation to the Oilers hasn't been easy. He's at one helper, 11 shots on net, 11 PIM, 12 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 18 appearances. He's virtually guaranteed a spot in the lineup following the Oilers' dealings Friday, which sent Brett Kulak to Pittsburgh and brought Spencer Stastney in from Nashville. Once Jake Walman (lower body) is healthy, Regula will compete with Ty Emberson and Stastney to round out the Oilers' blue line.