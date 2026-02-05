Regula was scratched for the 11th time in 12 games in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Regula has lost his place in the Oilers' lineup, with Spencer Stastney and Ty Emberson most often playing bottom-four roles. Regula was held off the scoresheet for his last eight appearances, which may have contributed to the extended stay in the press box. This season, he has three assists, 18 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 29 appearances.