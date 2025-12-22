Regula posted an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Regula missed two games due to an illness, but it didn't sap his momentum. He's earned three helpers over his last four outings while seeing steady bottom-four usage. The 25-year-old blueliner should be able to stay in the lineup over Riley Stillman until Jake Walman (lower body) is able to return. Regula has three assists, 13 shots on net, 19 PIM, 14 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 21 appearances, so he's not expected to be much of a factor in fantasy.