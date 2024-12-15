Regula (knee) is still on season-opening injured reserve despite being waived by Boston and claimed by Edmonton on Wednesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports Saturday.

An injured player usually can't be put on waivers, but Regula is a rare exception because he signed off on the move with the intent to complete his rehab with AHL Providence. Edmonton could rescind the claim on Regula because he's not healthy enough to play. However, the Oilers like Regula's upside and plan to keep him around. The 24-year-old defender had four goals, 26 points and 41 PIM in 55 regular-season appearances with Providence in 2023-24.