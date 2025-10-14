Regula is dealing with an undisclosed injury that will sideline him for at least Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Regula is still expected to play at some point during the Oilers' five-game road trip. Depending on how long the 25-year-old blueliner is going to be out, he could be placed on injured reserve to clear a roster spot for Jake Walman (undisclosed), who is expected back for Thursday's matchup versus the Islanders.