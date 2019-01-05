Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Activated for Saturday's contest
Chiasson (knee) has officially been activated from injured reserve. Expect him to play against the Kings on Saturday.
A relative unknown heading across the fantasy spectrum heading into the year, Chiasson has been a key special teams contributor for the Oilers. He's averaging 2:17 of ice time with five goals and an assist on the power play, and the Quebec native is also perfectly capable of helping out in a pinch on the penalty kill. His overall point total stands at 20 (16 goals, four assists) through 31 games.
