Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Adds two more power-play points
Chiasson notched a goal and an assist, both with a man advantage, in Friday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
Chiasson set up Leon Draisaitl first, before the former gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead at 14:46 of the first period. Chiasson's tally was ultimately the game-winner. The winger skated a game-low 9:24, his third-lowest ice time total of the year. He's become a de facto power-play specialist with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (hand) out. Chiasson is up to 10 points in 27 appearances -- five of them have come with a man advantage.
