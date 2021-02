Chiasson will be added to the Oilers' active roster and draw into the lineup for Tuesday's game versus Ottawa, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Zack Kassian (upper body) is considered week-to-week, so Chiasson could be in for an extended stay on the active roster. The 30-year-old winger has gone scoreless while posting a minus-4 rating in seven games this campaign.