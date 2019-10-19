Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Collects assist in win
Chiasson produced an assist, three shots and two hits in Friday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
It's the first point of the year in five appearances for the veteran winger. Chiasson's helper came on James Neal's opening goal. Expect the 29-year-old to see middle-six duties on the wing -- he skated with Neal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in this contest but has also featured lower down the lineup at times.
